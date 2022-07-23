Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 35 Best Deals Under $35: Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, UGG & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shoppers have been looking forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all year long. It's the store's biggest sale of the year, with major discounts on clothes, beauty products, home decor, and more. If you're looking for the best deals, there are some great $35 and under buys from some of your favorite brands, including Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, UGG, BaubleBar, Bumble and Bumble, MAC, and Mario Badescu.
That's right, you can actually get products you know and love for $35 and under, but you can't hesitate. These deals are selling out quickly. Here are some of the best bargains from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.
Jewelry Deals $35 or Less
Kate Spade New York Pavé Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
There's just something so special and personal about anything with an initial, right? These letter pendant necklaces make great gifts and they go with any outfit for everyday wear.
BaubleBar Marley Hoop Earrings
Make a statement with some colorful, gem-adorned hoop earrings from Baublebar. If you prefer a more subtle look, these are also on sale in clear.
Zoey Assorted Set of 2 Hoop Earrings Pairs
If you really want to go classic with your earring selection, this Baublebar two-pack is a versatile addition to your jewelry collection with a pair of gold mini hoops and crystal-adorned hoops. Minimalistic jewelry is always in style and this is a great bargain for two pairs.
Madewell Wavy Line Drop Earrings
These Madewell earrings are abstract and unique, but they're also great for everyday wear. They go with an outfit and every dress code, whether you're casual or out on the town.
Open Edit Set of 7 Color Pop Ear Party Cuffs & Earrings
Bring some excitement to your jewelry collection with these colorful earrings and ear cuffs. This bundle has five pairs of earrings and three ear cuffs in vibrant, stand out colorways.
Madewell Nightstone Set of 3 Stud Earrings
These Madewell studs are great for everyday wear. Those mismatched shapes are a fun way to switch things up, but they're also incredibly subtle.
BaubleBar Eternity Band Ring
Think pink with this ombre ring from BaubleBar. It's also on sale in two additional colorways. I have this ring in every color. I love them all and I'm bummed I didn't get them on sale.
BaubleBar Eileen Pisa Initial Bracelet
Get your sparkle on with a letter bracelet from BaubleBar. Get a couple for your initials, a loved one's initials, or you can spell out a short word.
Open Edit Set of 3 Band Rings
These rings are eye-catching as a trio and individually. Wear them stacked, solo, or in tandem with other rings you already have.
Madewell Hoop Earrings
If silver is your thing, you'll rock these Madewell hoops all the time. They're an easy way to elevate any ensemble.
Fashion Deals $35 or Less
Free People FP Movement Free Throw Crop Tank
Work up a sweat in this ribbed tank top from Free People's brand FP Movement. It's great for a light workout, a hot day, or even as a layering piece. Nordstrom also has this on sale in pastel blue.
A shopper raved, "Best cropped workout tank ever! I love this crop top!!! I have it in six colors now and it is perfect for working out and/or wearing out around town in an athleisure look. Also, the price is just right even at full cost! I love the ribbed texture, and it fits perfectly true to size. I am a size 34C/32D and got a medium because I tend to be bigger on the sides in my chest area, and it fits perfectly and is easy to pull off and on!"
Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat
This hat is so retro 90s/Y2K vibes, yet so on-trend at the same time. It's the most fashionable way to hide a bad hair day too. Nordstrom also has this in white.
Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks
Barefoot Dreams makes the most comfortable pieces around, from sweaters to blankets. So, of course, you are going to be obsessed with these exceptionally plush socks. They have unparalleled softness and warmth. These socks are an everyday indulgence that you deserve. This 2-pair set is an amazing deal too.
A fan of the socks raved, "I am a big fan of Barefoot Dreams so I had high expectations for these socks. Please do yourself a favor and buy these socks. They are cozy, buttery, and just the most comfortable socks i have ever owned."
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky makes the best underwear, in my opinion, anyway. This one size fits most thong is just a staple. Get it in ever colorway. In my personal experience, are great to accommodate weight fluctuations, but they do not lose their shape/size. These are an absolute must-have. Nordstrom has them on sale in eight colorways.
Another Nordstrom shopper said, "This is the best underwear in the world. Comfortable, flattering, pretty!"
Halogen Absolute Camisole
This tank is an absolute wardrobe essential. It's a staple layering piece that you will wear all year long. It has adjustable straps and simple scooped neckline that works for any dress code. Nordstrom has this tank in many colorways in standard and plus sizes.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
The Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are such a popular buy among Nordstrom shoppers. They're made from a high-performance fabric with stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and comfortable no matter what you're doing. The elastic waistband even has a hidden pocket so you can store some small essentials. These also come in grey.
Minnetonka Teddy Faux Shearling Slipper
Slide into luxurious comfort with these plush fluffy sandals, which are also available in ivory.
A fan of the slippers said, "These are super soft & comfortable. They keep my feet warm. I have hard floors & they are great to cushion my feet."
Treasure & Bond Dakota Faux Leather Western Buckle Belt
Go for a Western-chic aesthetic with this horseshoe-inspired faux leather belt.
UGG Leslie Crew Socks
If you're looking for cozy socks, UGG definitely comes through.
A Nordstrom shopper raved, "I would buy these a million times over. These socks are the most comfy, cute and warm socks I own! I love them and would buy 15 pairs if I could afford to!!"
Free People FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
If you're looking for some motivation to workout, you just found it. These top-selling running shorts are just a fashionable as they are functional.
A Nordstrom shopper said, "These are super cute and flattering. It's very difficult for me to find shorts that I feel good in-and these but the mark. I feel like they will be a staple for me this summer."
Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
This Free People bralette is an iconic design. If you want one in every color, no one can blame you. This Nordstrom sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on this game-changing layering essential.
"No Joke Best Bralette," a Nordstrom shopper said, adding, "This is my favorite bralette for sure! I have it in two colors as well as the maxi dress that it was created into, which I also highly recommend! I've both worn this over and under shirts."
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
Here's another great fitness must-have. These Nike shorts are moisture-wicking and non-restrictive to keep you comfortable while you run.
A shopper said, "Perfect lightweight running shorts featuring an underlining. I ran 3 miles in these the other day. Breathable shorts with a great fit."
Beauty Deals $35 or Less
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Set
This three-piece set is a great introduction to Bumble and Bumble. It's also nice for travel. These are three of the most popular hair products from the brand. This set includes:
- Travel-Size Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Mask: a weekly mask to help reduce frizz and provides up to 72 hours of hydration, according to the brand.
- Full- and travel-size Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer Spray: a leave-in treatment that protects and conditions damp or dry hair and makes styling easier
After shampooing your hair, swap out your conditioner for the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Mask once a week. Keep that on for 35 minutes, then rinse it out. You can spray the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer Spray on damp or dry hair.
A shopper raved, "Best Primer I've tried. I used this Primer today and I loved how it smelled and the texture. My hair did very well while curling it. I am happy I purchased this during the anniversary sale. I can't wait to try the mask."
Briogeo Hydrate + Repair Mask Kit
Make your hair a priority with this three-piece mask set. This bundle includes an intensive deep conditioning mask, cooling mask for the scalp that soothes itchiness and irritation, and nourishing mask that makes your strands softer, according to the brand.
Mario Badescu Drying Duo Set- Drying Lotion and Drying Patches
This drying lotion is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight. Use this drying lotion at night and then you can treat your blemishes during the day with these clear patches.
"The best," a shopper wrote, with one adding, "My husband and I both love the drying lotion, and I'm excited to try the patches."
Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Duo Set
This lightweight, sheer tinted lip balm is ultra-moisturizing. It's a little bit of indulgence that you can enjoy every day for a glowing, cushioned finish. This duo includes Bare Pink (a sheer pink tint) and Bare Raspberry (a sheer rose tint).
A Nordstrom shopper said, "Perfect Colors. The BB lip tints leave just enough color to look natural with a hint of color. They don't stain your lips, which I like... Plus the packaging is pretty and small so it fits well in pockets, clutches etc."
MAC Cosmetics Essential Lipwear Set
You can create so many unique looks with this set. You can fill in your whole lip with the liner, apply the lipstick over liner, put the gloss on over lip liner, or combine all three. These products are in a beautiful, mid-tone pink. The ultra-creamy lipstick has an eight-hour comfortable wear that doesn't dry out your lips.
Nécessaire The Body Duo Set
If you're looking for hydration, Nécessaire is a brand that comes through. The combination of this body wash and lotion is incredibly moisturizing. A fan of the brand urged, "I've purchased these items individually and loved them both! What a great deal! Run, don't walk and stock up!"
Another loyal shopper reviewed, "Thank you Nordstrom! I look forward to their beauty deals every year during anniversary. They package sets & offer extra items of current & useful products. Such amazing deals! I use this body wash regularly, changing out scents. I have sensitive skin & this doesn't irritate it at all. In fact very calming with a beautiful scent. Love it!"
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo
If you're looking for an eyeliner that is easy to apply, doesn't smudge, and stays in place until you're ready to take off your makeup, try out the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. This set includes two full-size waterproof eyeliners.
A shopper reviewed, "Easy to draw a cat eye with. The brush is very fine which makes drawing the thinnest of lines effortless. Does not skip, flake or smudge. This liner lasts for a long time (months!) before drying out. I buy this every year during the sale and am never disappointed. I have tried many high-end liners- Lancome, Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury- and this outperforms them all."
Home Deals $35 or Less
Nordstrom Marble Serving Board
Use this serving board for charcuterie or you can use this tray to display your favorite perfumes or some candles. This is just as sleek as it is functional.
Apotheke 3-Piece Votive Candle Set
This three-candle set is great gift... or you can just keep these votives to yourself. These are three of the best-selling scents:
- White Vetiver Candle: Cashmere, eucalyptus and lilac are entwined with earthy vetiver, sandalwood, amber and cedarwood to form a sultry fragrance.
- Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle: The tang of sea salt, black pepper and ripe grapefruit is balanced by dew drop accords and tarragon, for a fragrance like summer by the sea.
- Earl Grey Bitters Candle: Classic earl grey tea leaves blended with lemon zest, bergamot and peony.
Fellow Carter Move Mug
This chic travel mug has a snap-in splash guard to prevent spills. It's BPA-free and it has a ceramic coating.
A Nordstrom shopper raved, "This mug is awesome.I was skeptical about this mug, but I got it anyway. It is so pretty! It has this great modern shape and the yellow is a perfect shade of butter. The filter inside keeps you from pouring hot coffee down your face. (Guilty!) I have tried pretty much every single brand of travel mug known to mankind and I finally found my winner."
Night Vegan Satin Pillowcase
Get the softness and breathability of silk without any guilt This vegan satin pillowcase is great for your skin and hair. According to the brand, this fabric "offers moisture control for sweat-free sleep and a reduction in oil-based acne breakouts and will help prevent split ends."
A Nordstrom shopper reviewed, "Socially conscious and luxurious! I bought this as I love the fact that it thinks about animals, but even more that it feels super luxurious. I love sleeping on it and how amazing it is for my hair."
Another described this pillowcase as "washable extravagance," elaborating, "quite lovely, especially for those who need assurance that they're not adding wrinkles while they sleep."
Apotheke Market 3-Piece Frosted Votive Candle Set
Add some beautiful scents and bright colors to your space with these bestselling Apotheke candles. This bundle includes:
- Meyer Lemon & Mint: Juicy Meyer lemon and cool spearmint leaves mingle with refreshing notes of jasmine and eucalyptus.
- Purple Basil: Purple basil, spicy ginger and juicy lime zest mingle with hints of lily of the valley.
- Tomato Tarragon: The aroma of freshly picked tomatoes with hints of tarragon and a zest of orange.
Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack
Start your morning with a sip of rich spiced chai tea just like what you'd get at the Nordstrom Cafe. This tea is a blend with delicious notes of cinnamon, honey, and black tea.
A Nordstrom shopper said, "This chai mix is the best I have ever had and comes very close to a from scratch/made at home on a stove type of traditional chai that I am used to. This is perfect to drink any time of day and is delicious with even just hot water. No need to add the milk."
