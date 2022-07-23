General Hospital’s Jack Wagner Speaks Out After Son Harrison’s Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jack Wagner is getting back to work after the tragic death of his son.

Harrison Wagner was pronounced dead on June 6 at age 27, when his body was discovered in a parking lot in North Hollywood around 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office.

His parents, General Hospital actors Jack and Kristina Wagner, later set up a scholarship fund to benefit a sober living community in Southern California. "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction," a statement on the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund website reads, "and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

More than a month after Harrison's death, Jack has returned to Instagram, sharing a video of himself at the airport. "Thank you all so much for the love & support you've sent me," the 62-year-old wrote on July 22. "It's helped me more than you'll ever know."