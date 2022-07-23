8 Birthday Gifts For a Leo That Will Really Make Them Shine, Plus What You Can Expect This Leo Season

Happy Birthday Leos! We've got eight perfect gifts fit for the zodiac's royal Lion. Plus, astrologer and best-selling author Lisa Stardust shares what we can all expect during Leo season.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 23, 2022 2:00 PMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop FashionNBCU CheckoutAstrology
E Comm: Leo Gift Guide

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Leo season, everyone! 

The zodiac's showstopping lion is bold, confident, creative and strong. They're also playful and fun-loving, which is perfect since their season occurs right in the middle of summer. Like the Sun that rules over their sign, Leos are warm, bright and extremely generous. Now that we're in Leo season, you can expect the energy in the air to be just as light and optimistic as the zodiac sign itself. 

Each new zodiac season brings fresh starts and new opportunities to make changes in your life. If you want to know what you can expect from July 22 to August 22, we talked to astrologer and two-time best-selling author Lisa Stardust, to get all the info on everything you need to know. 

What All Zodiac Signs Can Expect During Leo Season 2022

Tired of the same old boring routine? Well, you're in luck. According to Stardust, the theme of this Leo season is change. However, it may be a bit of a bumpy ride.

"We can expect a lot of shifts to take place," Stardust said. "On July 31, the North Node of Destiny and Uranus will connect in the zodiac sign Taurus. The following day, Mars, Uranus, and the North Node of Destiny also unite in Taurus. This means there are going to be a lot of unforeseen changes when it comes to our personal security and all that we hold dear."

On one hand, these changes can be challenging to deal with since they are unexpected. However, the energy does soften as the month progresses and we'll be able to come out of it feeling transformed and better than ever. From there, you'll be able to fully experience all the joy Leo season has to offer.

read
Cancer Birthday Horoscope 2022: Here's What Cancer Zodiac Signs Can Expect for the Year Ahead

Leo's Birthday Horoscope 2022

If you're a Leo, this birthday year will be a time for you to step out of your comfort zone, which may be hard since you're a fixed sign and dislike change. However, pushing yourself a little bit can lead to some really positive results.

"The moment the lion allows themselves to see a fresh perspective and embrace new beliefs, they'll feel as though they have been reborn," Stardust said. "As long as they can lean into the new energy that's coming their way, roll with the punches, and go with the flow, it will be an exhilarating and exciting time."

Since it's your birthday season, we've rounded up some gifts we know you'd love. Check those out below.

Unsun Cosmetics Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen

Unsun Cosmetics
Sold By Unsun Cosmetics

Unsun Cosmetics' best-selling Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen is not only a sunscreen, it's a primer and color corrector as well. Even better, it was formulated to work on a range of skin tons without leaving any annoying white residue. Since Leo season starts at the peak of summer and Leos love being out and about, this sunscreen is a must-have. 

P.S. One of our shopping editors is absolutely obsessed with it!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

2

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

3

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

RMS Beauty
Sold By The Detox Market

The Living Luminizer from clean beauty brand RMS Beauty is a cream luminizer that melts right into the skin. Unlike similar products, the Living Luminizer was made to give you a "subtle gleam" that's neither frosty or shimmery. It's just the kind of thing Leos need to achieve a beautiful, natural looking glow that's camera-ready.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Snif Show Pony

Snif
Sold By Snif

Snif's Show Pony fragrance is warm and sophisticated with just a touch of spicy, just like Leos themselves. Numerous reviewers shared they get complimented on the scent all the time. One even wrote, "Thank god I don't have an issue with physical touch because people have been non-stop hugging me and complimenting how great I smell, especially men." It has notes of black tea, saffron, vetiver (smoky and earthy), sandalwood, bergamot, black pepper, and golden plum.

 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

EleVen by Venus Williams Moon Desert Dress In Fuchsia Snake

EleVen by Venus Williams
Sold By EleVen by Venus Williams

Leos are all about standing out, and they're guaranteed to turn heads in this stunning fuchsia tennis dress from EleVen by Venus Williams. It features a shelf bra for support, and fabric that's breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry. Plus, the color is super trendy right now!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Jill & Ally Boss Babe Lapis Crystal Manifestation Candle

Jill & Ally
Sold By Jill & Ally

This candle from Jill & Ally will help Leo's "manifest that boss babe energy." It's made with two large lapis crystals which represent wisdom, truth, honesty, self-awareness and harmony. Leos can light this whenever they need a boost in confidence and creativity.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Jill & Ally Future Reality Star Candle

Jill & Ally
Sold By Jill & Ally

Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Leo would most definitely win the award for Most Likely to be a Future Reality Star. They were just born to be in the spotlight. So this candle by Jill & Ally was just made for them. It features notes of mandarin, amber, cedar, jasmine, sandalwood and musk.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Bésame Cosmetics Red Hot Red Lipstick - 1959

Bésame Cosmetics
Sold By Bésame Cosmetics

This lipstick by Bésame Cosmetics is just as red hot as the zodiac's fiery lion. The moisturizing lipstick is enriched with squalane, aloe, and vitamin e, and has a semi-matte finish.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse

Dolce Glow
Sold By Dolce Glow

Dolce Glow's Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse will help give Leo a radiant, natural glow this summer. It's buildable, fast drying and streak-free. If you'll be going on a last-minute vacay this summer, this self-tanning mousse is a must-pack.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Looking for more zodiac-inspired gifts? Check out these 11 gifts that are perfect for Gemini.

Trending Stories

1

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

2

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

3

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia

4

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira to Star in Walking Dead Spin-Off

5

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Tribute to Daughters With Chris Pratt

Latest News

Exclusive

The Challenge’s Derrick Kosinski Marries Nicole Gruman

Leo Season Horoscope & Birthday Gifts For Leo That'll Make Them Shine

The Bear's Carmy and More Fictional Chefs to Obsess Over

Kate Spade Extra 20% Off Sale: Snag This $260 Laptop Bag for $70 Today

All About the Murder Case Trailing Crawdads Author Delia Owens

Exclusive

Nikki Blonsky Reveals 20 Major Hairspray Secrets

Everything We Know About Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin