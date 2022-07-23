8 Birthday Gifts For a Leo That Will Really Make Them Shine, Plus What You Can Expect This Leo Season

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Leo season, everyone!

The zodiac's showstopping lion is bold, confident, creative and strong. They're also playful and fun-loving, which is perfect since their season occurs right in the middle of summer. Like the Sun that rules over their sign, Leos are warm, bright and extremely generous. Now that we're in Leo season, you can expect the energy in the air to be just as light and optimistic as the zodiac sign itself.

Each new zodiac season brings fresh starts and new opportunities to make changes in your life. If you want to know what you can expect from July 22 to August 22, we talked to astrologer and two-time best-selling author Lisa Stardust, to get all the info on everything you need to know.

What All Zodiac Signs Can Expect During Leo Season 2022

Tired of the same old boring routine? Well, you're in luck. According to Stardust, the theme of this Leo season is change. However, it may be a bit of a bumpy ride.

"We can expect a lot of shifts to take place," Stardust said. "On July 31, the North Node of Destiny and Uranus will connect in the zodiac sign Taurus. The following day, Mars, Uranus, and the North Node of Destiny also unite in Taurus. This means there are going to be a lot of unforeseen changes when it comes to our personal security and all that we hold dear."

On one hand, these changes can be challenging to deal with since they are unexpected. However, the energy does soften as the month progresses and we'll be able to come out of it feeling transformed and better than ever. From there, you'll be able to fully experience all the joy Leo season has to offer.