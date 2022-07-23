Inside the Resurfaced Murder Investigation Trailing Where the Crawdads Sing Author Delia Owens

Watch : Where the Crawdads Sing Cast Gush Over Reese Witherspoon

Hopes were high for the big-screen adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, the 2018 best-seller by Delia Owens set in the coastal marshland of North Carolina.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, produced by Reese Witherspoon (who also gave Owens' debut novel an incalculable boost by making it one of her book club selections) and featuring an original song by Taylor Swift, the movie headed to theaters July 15 with an impressive pedigree and a built-in fandom.

But instead of all the twists taking place onscreen as the murder mystery ensnaring Crawdads' heroine heats up, a decades-old cold case linked to Delia and her ex-husband Mark Owens resurfaced in real life instead.

The wild story involving elephants, poachers and an alleged murder caught on camera in Africa has actually been hiding in plain sight, reported on over the years yet top of mind again as the rapturously received title continued to make headlines.