Taylor Swift Fans Simply Can't Calm Down After Jeopardy! Contestants Missed This Clue

Taylor Swift fans were simply stunned when none of the Jeopardy! contestants could correctly guess the name of her song "You Need to Calm Down" after being read some lyrics.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 23, 2022 12:51 AMTags
TVMusicTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at HAIM Concert

Forget a blank space: These Jeopardy! contestants had a blank expression on their faces.

In the July 20 episode of the trivia game show, the three contestants were stumped when host Ken Jennings revealed the clue in the category "Title That Completes the Rhyme."

Jennings read out the clue: "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh you need to just stop like can you just not step on my gown?" as seen in a video posted by a fan page.

No one buzzed in to even attempt to answer the clue, leading Jennings to question if it was perhaps his delivery that confused the contestants. "I really wish this was [Jeopardy! announcer] Johnny [Gilbert] reading these," he responded, before giving the answer. "This is ‘You Need to Calm Down' by Taylor Swift."

Swifties, of course, knew the answer all too well and were not exactly able to shake it off after the blunder.

photos
Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

"HOW COULD NO ONE KNOW THE ANSWER!?!" one tweeted, while another user wrote, "Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue."

Trending Stories

1

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia

2

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

3

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

One other user suggested the possible explanation, saying, "Jeopardy contestants aren't exactly in the Taylor Swift demographic."

That may be the case, but you know who would be able to answer? The crowd at HAIM's recent London concert, who roared with excitement when Swift herself stepped onstage to perform "Gasoline" and "Love Story" with the sister band. 

@zakkvinyl/TikTok

For more Taylor Swift news, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia

2

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

3

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

4

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira to Star in Walking Dead Spin-Off

5
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

Latest News

General Hospital’s Jack Wagner Speaks Out After Son's Death

Exclusive

How Melissa McBride Welcomed Terry Crews to Walking Dead

Only True Taylor Swift Fans Will Know This Jeopardy! Clue

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira to Star in Walking Dead Spin-Off

Casey Wilson Recalls Filming Sex Scene With Sam Asghari

Exclusive

Chris Pine, Hugh Grant & Regé-Jean Page Pick Their Dungeon Masters

Johnny Depp Appeals $2 Million Verdict in Amber Heard’s Countersuit