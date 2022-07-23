Taylor Swift Fans Simply Can't Calm Down After Jeopardy! Contestants Missed This Clue

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at HAIM Concert

Forget a blank space: These Jeopardy! contestants had a blank expression on their faces.

In the July 20 episode of the trivia game show, the three contestants were stumped when host Ken Jennings revealed the clue in the category "Title That Completes the Rhyme."

Jennings read out the clue: "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh you need to just stop like can you just not step on my gown?" as seen in a video posted by a fan page.

No one buzzed in to even attempt to answer the clue, leading Jennings to question if it was perhaps his delivery that confused the contestants. "I really wish this was [Jeopardy! announcer] Johnny [Gilbert] reading these," he responded, before giving the answer. "This is ‘You Need to Calm Down' by Taylor Swift."

Swifties, of course, knew the answer all too well and were not exactly able to shake it off after the blunder.