Dungeons & Dragons: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page Pick Their Dream Dungeon Masters

It takes a very specific person to be an excellent Dungeon Master.
The cast of the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the massively popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game, understands that all too well—even if Hugh Grant might be slightly confused about the concept.
Speaking to E! News at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21, Grant, Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page revealed who they'd pick as their dream Dungeon Master.
For the D&D uninitiated, a Dungeon Master serves as the game's referee and storyteller, responsible for the flow and overall enjoyment of the game. For his choice, Page went in a more traditional route.
"LeVar Burton," he said. "He's a wonderfully generous human being with a huge imagination, but as huge a sense of generosity to go with it. That's what the game is about."
When Pine was asked, he took the easy road and said, "Hugh Grant!"
When asked why people think he'd make a good Dungeon Master, Grant responded cheekily, "I've been heavily into S&M for 20 years now. As long as you have safe words, it's fun!"
Uh, we think that's a different kind of dungeon.
Despite his answer, Grant insisted he's actually become quite good at playing Dungeons & Dragons, saying, "I am very skilled. Chris has been teaching me. We play a lot."
The movie, which also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis, follows "a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," according to Paramount Pictures.
But don't just take our word for it.
"Dungeons & Dragons is about limitless imagination. It is about community," Page said. "It is about getting together with your friends or people you don't even know and having absolutely no limits to what is possible and what can be done with the most incredible amount of heart and humor that you can possibly imagine."
Something tells us we'd buy some Idaho beachfront property from this guy.
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters March 3, 2023.