Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Teases Future Engagement to Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann may want to start thinking about rings instead of roses for Giannina Gibelli.
As viewers continue to watch the couple's love story unfold on All Star Shore, some fans are curious to know just how serious these two are about each other. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Giannina couldn't hide her love and affection for a co-star that has made life so much sweeter.
"He just makes sure that I'm always happy," Giannina said. "If I'm having an off day or I'm stressed out about something, he'll take the time and be like, ‘Hey, are you okay? You're not as talkative today.' It's just these sweet little things that he wants to make sure that I'm happy and I'm in a good place."
Whether watching Netflix shows, eating omelets in the morning or breaking a sweat during workouts, Giannina says Blake is usually by her side. In fact, both parties hope things stay that way for a long time.
"I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them," Giannina said. "I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I'm good. This is it. This is it for me."
While the couple has been spotted wearing matching rings on social media, Giannina joked that followers need to "calm down."
"When we do get engaged, this ring will be way bigger," she said with a laugh. "That's all I'm saying."
As for when Giannina knew Blake was not your average boyfriend, the former Love Is Blind star said spending quality time with him away from cameras in his hometown of Denver made a positive difference.
"Every day it just confirms to me more and more and more that this is my person," she said. "I honestly knew very early on, just because of how comfortable and how sweet everything is, but every day it's just like, ‘Yep, I'm right. Yep, that makes sense. Yep.'"
While both parties have a past in reality TV—Blake appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise—they aren't rushing to watch each other on their original shows. "It's just such a long time ago," Giannina shared. "I don't want to see him fall in love with anybody else."
But after Giannina didn't receive her happily ever after on Love Is Blind, the reality TV star is happy to share with fans that her story has become better than she ever imagined.
"I think the biggest message through this entire journey that I've been through is always listen to your gut and never, never think that you're wrong to feel things," she said. "Never be bitter and always grow and just know that you will love again. Just make sure that you love yourself first, and the rest is going to follow. I promise you."
Keep scrolling for more of Blake and Giannina's cutest pictures together.