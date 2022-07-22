Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia

Fitness trainer Jillian Michaels married DeShanna Marie Minuto and eloped to Namibia, Africa, for a ceremony and honeymoon. Read her words to her new wife.

These two might be the biggest winners in the game of love.

Jillian Michaels married fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto after more than three years together, she shared on Instagram on July 22.

They tied the knot at a Miami courthouse on July 11 and then set off for Namibia, where they enjoyed a private wedding ceremony and honeymoon, according to People. That's not all—the couple plans to have another party on June 23, 2023, in Venice, Italy, per the outlet. Jillian confirmed it will be "a celebration with family and friends." 

"It's an honor and an adventure saying I do to you," Jillian wrote on Instagram. "Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life." 

She added, "We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives."

The Biggest Loser star, 48, and the fashion designer, 37, have been dating since 2018 and got engaged last November, when Jillian popped the question with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond ring.

Jillian Michaels' Family Album

In recent days, DeShanna has been giving some glimpses into their adventurous trip, including pics of their zebra sightings and helicopter ride over the Namib Desert. She tagged their location at the luxury camp and wilderness safari Serra Cafema in the Hartmann Valley of Namibia, before sharing a selfie from Angola. 

Instagram

Jillian's post included snapshots of the couple riding through the landscape, spotting elephants and dancing together.

The fitness expert shares kids Lukensia Michaels Rhoades, 12, and Phoenix Michaels Rhoades, 10, with ex-fiancée Heidi Rhoades. The pair split in 2018.

