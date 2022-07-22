Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia

Watch : Jillian Michaels Gets Love Advice From Maria Menounos

These two might be the biggest winners in the game of love.

Jillian Michaels married fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto after more than three years together, she shared on Instagram on July 22.

They tied the knot at a Miami courthouse on July 11 and then set off for Namibia, where they enjoyed a private wedding ceremony and honeymoon, according to People. That's not all—the couple plans to have another party on June 23, 2023, in Venice, Italy, per the outlet. Jillian confirmed it will be "a celebration with family and friends."

"It's an honor and an adventure saying I do to you," Jillian wrote on Instagram. "Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life."

She added, "We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives."

The Biggest Loser star, 48, and the fashion designer, 37, have been dating since 2018 and got engaged last November, when Jillian popped the question with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond ring.