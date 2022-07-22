Spy Kids Reboot Adds Billy Magnussen to Star-Studded Cast

Watch : "Spy Kids" Throwback: E! News Rewind

We've done the detective work—Billy Magnussen is joining the Spy Kids reboot.

The Game Night and Aladdin actor has hitched himself to the Netflix reboot of the beloved early-2000s movie franchise, E! News confirms.

While details about Magnussen's character remain under wraps, the untitled series already boasts an impressive cast including Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, with Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson on board as the titular Spy Kids.

"When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology," the plot descriptions reads, "they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

With Magnussen's unique ability to play devious dirtbags in movies like No Time To Die and shows like Made For Love, we can't help but speculate that he might be enlisted to play the game developer—but we'll keep our eyes peeled as more details become available.

Magnussen was most recently seen in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather, where he played legendary actor Robert Redford.