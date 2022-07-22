Exclusive

The Teen Wolf Pack Is Already Thinking About a Sequel

Teen Wolf: The Movie hasn't even premiered yet, but the cast and creator already have their eyes on a potential sequel. See what Jeff Davis, Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin had to say here.

Watch: Teen Wolf: The Movie Cast Dishes on Stunt Training at Comic-Con

The Teen Wolf team is already howling for more. 

Teen Wolf: The Movie doesn't even premiere on Paramount+ until later this year, but that hasn't stopped the cast and creator from fantasizing about more blood-thirsty drama in the future.

While discussing their workout regimes for the new movie with E!'s The Rundown at Comic-Con 2022 on July 21, Tyler Posey admitted that he doesn't quite have the same motivation as his co-star Tyler Hoechlin. Hoechlin, as most fans know, also currently plays Superman on The CW's Superman & Lois, so he's pretty used to being in great shape.

However, it was a comment from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis that really caught our ear. After Posey said he wasn't in the best physical condition for the movie, Davis said, "It's going to be in his contract next time."

Excuse us, did he say next time?

When asked if that meant a sequel was in the works, Davis revealed, "Well, let's see. It depends on how well this one does. It depends on how many people sign up for Paramount+."

Sign up, everybody! We need more hot werewolves in our lives!

photos
11 Secrets About Teen Wolf Revealed

Whether or not we get a sequel, Posey said Teen Wolf fans already have a lot to look forward to.

"This movie really captures everything the fans want to see," he said. "We don't live in nostalgia, but it's there. We really tried to hit it home while also expanding and evolving our storyline. I think they're going to be stoked about everything. The pack is f--kin' back, dude!"

The pack is, indeed, "f--ckin' back" because the teaser revealed on July 21 highlighted the return of Allison Argent, played by Crystal Reed, who was thought to be dead after being stabbed during season three of the original Teen Wolf series in 2014. 

Hey, if Allison Argent can rise from the ashes, our hopes for a sequel don't seem far-fetched at all. 

Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere later this year on Paramount+.

