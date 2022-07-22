Love Island USA Decor: Shop the Neon Signs, Umbrellas, and Towels From the Villa

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Love Island USA villa is the place to be this summer. You can feel like you're on the Peacock reality TV show without leaving your home with a little bit of shopping. E! will deliver all of the shopping content you need this season. So far, we found the hair tools and styling products from the villa glam room along with Deb Chubb's hilarious eye mask. Now, we can focus on home decor. Bring the Love Island-inspired aesthetic to your space with the neon signs, umbrellas, and towels from the series.
You may not be at stunning villa surrounded by gorgeous singles, but you can incorporate some Love Island-style design elements into your home. Make a playful statement or reinforce your personal mantra with a neon sign. Protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays with some incredibly chic umbrellas. Enjoy the luxurious comfort of the high-quality towels from the show. There are so many possibilities. Get your shop on.
Love Island Towels
Laguna Beach Textile Co. Turkish Towel
One side of this towel is smooth cotton and the other is looped terry. This towel is stylish, high-quality, and incredibly absorbent, while still being lightweight and easy to pack. It's just what you need for a day at the beach.
Laguna Beach Textile Co. Cabana Towel
Say hello to the classic summer staple. This towel is thick, soft, absorbent, and oversized, which means you get maximum coverage and cozy comfort.
Love Island Umbrellas
Overexposed Robbie Simon x OE Beach Umbrella
This umbrella is truly a work of art, designed by LA-based designer and artist Robbie Simon. This unique abstract design is distinctively cool. This functional outdoor necessity is a purchase you can feel great about since it's made from recycled materials.
Overexposed Strands Beach Umbrella
If you want a vintage aesthetic at an accessible price point, you just found it. This tassel-adorned umbrella is perfect to elevate your pool, deck, garden, or beach day.
Overexposed Avalon Beach Umbrella
If you can't decide between a minimal aesthetic and something more fun, this umbrella is a great in-between option. This wavy design is unique and playful, but the pastel colors bring a dreamy subtlety to your backyard.
Love Island Neon Signs
Yellowpop Come as You Are LED Neon Sign
A reminder to be yourself is always a good thing.
Yellowpop Big Big Heart LED Neon Sign
If you feel that pink is more than just a color, this bright heart sign is perfect for your lifestyle. It's simple, yet fun, and so Love Island.
Yellowpop You Got This LED Neon Sign
This is the reminder we all need, especially during a tough day. This sign is equal parts motivational and chic.
Yellowpop Playroom LED Neon Sign
This sign works many contexts. Go literal by hanging it in the children's playroom. Or you can bring a fun vibe as you entertain in your backyard or living room.
