Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo From Her and Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti's 6-Month Birthday

Watch : How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents

Priyanka Chopra isn't the only one in her family who recently celebrated a milestone birthday.

Just a few days after the actress turned 40, she posted photos from her recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with family and friends. Among the pictures featured in the series was a sweet snapshot of Priyanka with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. The photo showed the child wearing a "6 months" ensemble as her dad held up a dessert with the words "Happy 6 Months B-Day MM" written across the front.

Priyanka and Nick covered Malti's face with a heart emoji. In fact, the parents have protected their baby girl's privacy by shielding her face in every photo they've shared on social media since welcoming her via surrogate in January.

Other photos in the post included pics of Priyanka and Nick enjoying time in the pool, at the beach and out to dinner with friends and family, including their moms Dr. Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas.

"Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Priyanka wrote on Instagram July 22. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."