Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo From Her and Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti's 6-Month Birthday

Priyanka Chopra isn't the only one in her family who recently celebrated a milestone birthday.
Just a few days after the actress turned 40, she posted photos from her recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with family and friends. Among the pictures featured in the series was a sweet snapshot of Priyanka with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. The photo showed the child wearing a "6 months" ensemble as her dad held up a dessert with the words "Happy 6 Months B-Day MM" written across the front.
Priyanka and Nick covered Malti's face with a heart emoji. In fact, the parents have protected their baby girl's privacy by shielding her face in every photo they've shared on social media since welcoming her via surrogate in January.
Other photos in the post included pics of Priyanka and Nick enjoying time in the pool, at the beach and out to dinner with friends and family, including their moms Dr. Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas.
"Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Priyanka wrote on Instagram July 22. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."
Priyanka also gave a shout-out to Nick for planning and executing the "most incredible celebrations" to "perfection."
"Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday," the Quantico alum continued, "you really know how to love baby. I'm a lucky girl."
Of course, the "Jealous" singer was happy to do the honors, writing in the comments, "Love celebrating you." But Nick wasn't the only one to get a shout-out.
"I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year," Priyanka continued. "The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here's to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed."
Nick also posted a few photos from the trip on Priyanka's actual birthday July 18, including pictures of them kissing in the sand and watching fireworks. Other pics showed the Jonas Brothers band member with a beach towel that read "Priyanka! The Jewel of July est. 1982" and the Matrix Resurrections star with a treat that read "Happy Birthday Priyanka 80's Baby!"
"Happiest birthday to my [love] the jewel of July," Nick wrote. "So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."
Overall, it seems like it was a wonderful vacation. "They had a great stay with a golf outing, beach and pool time, and a big dinner party on the beach with a birthday celebration for Priyanka," a source told E! News. "Many of the Chopra family members joined and everyone was coming up and giving Priyanka lots of love. She was surrounded by girlfriends but so happy to have Nick there as well. They walked around holding hands and being affectionate."