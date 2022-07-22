How Yara Shahidi Channeled Her Inner Tinker Bell For Disney's Live-Action Peter Pan Movie

Watch : Yara Shahidi Prepares to Play Tinker Bell

Yara Shahidi took a musical route to finding Neverland.

The actress is set to play animation's most iconic fairy, Tinker Bell, in Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan & Wendy. And in order to get into the magical headspace, Yara focused on finding the right tunes.

"I have these different Tinker Bell playlists," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 22. "I'm literally just revving up to a shoot day—me moving around like I have pictured a fairy moves. And it was a little ridiculous, but you know, once you see it on camera, it looks a little less ridiculous."

But before we see her Tinker Bell debut in the live-action Peter Pan retelling—which is set to be released later this year—viewers can catch up with the 22-year-old on Freeform's Grown-ish.

Like Zoey Johnson, her character on the show, Yara is a recent college grad herself, having received her diploma from Harvard back in May. But when it comes to how she and Zoey spent their time at school, the actress joked that their college experiences were "polar opposites."