Severance Cast Shares Their Dream Guest Stars For Season 2

Watch : Severance Stars Name Dream Cast Additions at Comic-Con

President Barack Obama in Severance season two? We can only dream—literally.

The cast and crew of Apple TV+'s Severance is nominated in 14 categories at the 2022 Emmy Awards, meaning they're set to rub elbows with some pretty famous people at the Sept. 12 ceremony, including the former president, who received a nod for Outstanding Narrator. "I don't know if Obama is going to be there," creator Dan Erickson told E!'s The Rundown at Comic-Con. "So I think he could be great."

Ben Stiller, who directed six of Severance's nine episodes, suggested his character will be named Barry O., with Adam Scott adding, "And he has no idea he was president."

As for Jen Tullock, she wants her character Devon to find love with a woman. "I said I want a romance with Jennifer Lopez," she deadpanned. "I wasn't coming back without her." Hey! It's worth a shot.

Jokes aside, the cast shared very little about what's to come in the new episodes since some people have yet to watch the first season, which was filled with plot twists and intense scenes. As Ben said, "I think where the season ends off, there's a lot of questions... so I think we're going to get answers, hopefully."