CNCO Announces Group Breakup After Nearly 7 Years Together

Watch : CNCO Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives: My Music Moments

All good things must come to an end.

During the 2022 Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico, CNCO confirmed they are breaking up as a group in order to focus on other projects—including solo music.

"We always thought that if we split, it had to be natural, and that's how it happened," Zabdiel de Jesus told Billboard after the July 21 show. "We've lived many things together, and grew together in this industry, and we're ready to try new things to expand our careers."

Erick Brian Colon added, "We are feeling nervous but at the same time, we feel excited."

According to the group, the decision to split was amicable. And Christopher Velez assured fans that just because they are breaking up doesn't mean they won't still stay connected.

"It hurts us because it's a big step in our lives that's going to lead us to our solo careers but exciting at the same time because we're willing to experiment and try to find our own sound and individuality," Christopher said. "Just because we're splitting doesn't mean we're going to stop seeing each other, we're simply trying out new, challenging things."