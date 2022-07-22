TikTok's Mikayla Nogueira Discusses Her Eating Disorder and Mental Health Struggles

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Hailey Bieber the Gen Z Jennifer Aniston?

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is opening up about her health.

The beauty influencer, who is known for posting bubbly videos on new makeup trends and products, shared a personal video about the mental health challenges she's struggling with, which also includes her eating disorder.

"I, unfortunately, am struggling really bad with my mental health," Mikayla said in a three-minute video on her new TikTok page, @lifewithmikaylajane. "I'm in one of the worst mental states I've ever been in in a really long time. Thankfully, today I'm having a good day. But my eating disorder is out of control."

The TikTok star explained that she created a new page in order to "document my journey of getting better." According to Mikayla, she is currently getting the help she needs through treatment and by working with a therapist.

"I let myself go for a really long time, and I haven't been taking care of myself," she admitted. "All of that is going to change. I've hit a rock bottom essentially and I'd like to go up."