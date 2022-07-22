Would The Hills' Audrina Patridge Date Brody Jenner? She Says...

Watch : Audrina Patridge Talks Swapping Numbers With Leonardo DiCaprio

Audrina Patridge is doing the opposite of running for the hills.

In fact, she's ready to reveal more about her life than ever before with her new tell-all memoir, Choices. The reality TV alum teased some of what's mentioned in the book during E! News' Daily Pop on July 22, proudly declaring, "I went there. All the way there."

In more ways than one, too. The book is a sweeping saga, going from revealing which A-list actor Audrina apparently swapped numbers with (Leonardo Dicaprio!), to examining how her on- and off-screen personas differed and how that oftentimes became a problem for the people in her life who didn't star on The Hills.

"It was hard to do certain storylines," Audrina said, "and then in real life, if I'm dating someone that's not on the show but then they're watching the show, and I'm fighting over Justin [Bobby Brescia], it's hard to juggle the two."