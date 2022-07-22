Would The Hills' Audrina Patridge Date Brody Jenner? She Says...

Audrina Patridge is doing the opposite of running for the hills.
In fact, she's ready to reveal more about her life than ever before with her new tell-all memoir, Choices. The reality TV alum teased some of what's mentioned in the book during E! News' Daily Pop on July 22, proudly declaring, "I went there. All the way there."
In more ways than one, too. The book is a sweeping saga, going from revealing which A-list actor Audrina apparently swapped numbers with (Leonardo Dicaprio!), to examining how her on- and off-screen personas differed and how that oftentimes became a problem for the people in her life who didn't star on The Hills.
"It was hard to do certain storylines," Audrina said, "and then in real life, if I'm dating someone that's not on the show but then they're watching the show, and I'm fighting over Justin [Bobby Brescia], it's hard to juggle the two."
Audrina said she also wrote about feeling "lost" after the MTV series ended in 2010. "I didn't really know what I wanted or who I was, so I moved to the beach," she told Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "I just had to get out of L.A. and reconnect with myself and figure out, what do I want? Who am I? What's next?"
That said, Audrina didn't limit the scope of Choices to her stint on The Hills and the immediate aftermath. Instead, she "kind of touched based on everything," the Prey Swim founder said. "Just different things that I have been through, my perspective on life and the choices I made, and the consequences of those choices with relationships, friendships. Everything."
One such relationship involves her ex-husband, Corey Bohan. The two split in September 2017 and share a six-year-old daughter, Kirra, although Audrina has sole physical custody. Looking back at the tumultuous relationship and subsequent divorce on Daily Pop, Audrina explained that she wants Choices to help other women.
"I went through it the hard way, and I hope when women read my book, they'll get inspired or learn from what I've been through and maybe make a different decision or [take] a different path than I did," she said. "They can learn from what I went through to save them some heartache."
Audrina also opened up about how difficult dating as a single mom is. "I have my daughter 24/7, so when I do go on a date, I don't want to waste my time because I could be with my daughter," she said. "I'm still navigating that, to be honest."
And yes, her former Hills co-stars have tried to set her up before—Frankie Delgado and Brody Jenner especially, Audrina said, "They're like brothers and tease me all the time."
Does that mean the door is closed on a potential relationship with Brody? Much to fans' disappointment—and Loni and Justin's—it sounds like it. "We've known each other for so long and we both have so much love for each other," Audrina explained. "But you get to the point where you don't want to cross that line because you don't want to ruin the friendship."
Plus, Brody's not exactly available at the moment. Added Audrina, "We are there for each other, we give each other advice, and he is happy right now with his girlfriend Tia [Blanco] who's beautiful and so sweet. I'm happy he found a good girl."
Hear more from Audrina in the above Daily Pop interview.
Audrina's new book, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, hits shelves on July 26.