Exclusive

How Pandemic Love Stories Inspired Katie Holmes' Latest Film

By Paige Strout Jul 22, 2022 5:44 PMTags
MoviesTVKatie HolmesExclusivesShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Katie Holmes Shares Inspiration Behind New Film Alone Together

Love can blossom in the most unexpected of times.

That's a theme Katie Holmes explores in her new movie Alone Together, which premiered July 22. When developing the rom-com set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that she was inspired by people's pandemic love stories…good and the bad.

"The inspiration behind the film really came from a lot of the stories that I read about—all of these different stories on Reddit and this and that," she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on July 22. "It was really either people falling in love quickly or people, unfortunately, breaking up, ending their marriages."

With the amount of pain the world has gone through over the past few years, the 43-year-old shared that she "wanted to tell a story about people coming together as opposed to falling apart."

The movie follows Holmes' character June, who arrives at the Airbnb her boyfriend (Derek Luke) rented in upstate New York only to discover it was accidentally double-booked. And after her BF bails on the trip out of the city, she forms an unexpected connection with the house's other tenant, Charlie, played by Jim Sturgess.

photos
The Truth About Katie Holmes' Dating Life

In addition to writing and starring in the movie, Alone Together marks Holmes' second film directorial outing, having previously directed the 2016 All We Had. Despite being at the helm of the project, Holmes told Daily Pop that her favorite part of filming was "the collaboration of everyone on set."

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

"You have an idea, you write something," Holmes—who began dating musician Bobby Wooten III in April—continued, "and slowly, other people's creativity comes into the mix, and it becomes everyone's movie."

Holmes's collaborative environment was a key element for Sturgess. As much as the Across the Universe actor enjoyed working with the Dawson's Creek star on camera, he told Daily Pop it was just as fun to work with her as a director, saying, "Katie gave everybody the space to be creative."

"There were times where she just didn't say 'cut,'" Sturgess joked. "I was like, 'When is she gonna say 'Cut?''"

Check out the full interview above.

Alone Together is in theaters now.

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2

Lisa Kudrow Shares Her Son's Surprising Reaction to Friends

3

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

4
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

5
Exclusive

Kathy Hilton Explains What Led to RHOBH Feud With Kyle Richards

Latest News

Kate Spade Surprise 72-Hour Sale: Score an Extra 20% Off Sitewide

Exclusive

Would Audrina Patridge Date Brody Jenner? She Says...

Exclusive

How Pandemic Love Stories Inspired Katie Holmes' Latest Film

Zac Efron Returns to High School Musical’s East High

Grey's Anatomy Casts Sex Lives of College Girls Star

The MixtapE! Presents Macklemore, Wiz Khalifa and More New Music Musts

Master P Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Daughter Tytyana Miller