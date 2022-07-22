Grey's Anatomy Casts Sex Lives of College Girls Star For Season 19

Grey Sloan Memorial's teaching program is back up and running.
In the season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy, the hospital was told it had to revamp its teaching program, forcing the hospital to let go of its young doctors. But don't worry—there are new residents in town.
Sex Lives of College Girls actress Midori Francis will join formerly announced stars Niko Terho and Alexis Floyd, E! News can confirm. Midori will play Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings. "She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage," the character description reads. "Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she's scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top."
It seems family problems abound among these residents. Niko's Lucas Adams is described as the "black sheep of the family," while Alexis' Simone Griffin has a "complicated family dynamic."
It's unclear if these residents will join the past students, who were forced to leave the hospital when the teaching program was shut down.
And while Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) returned to Grey Sloan to help save the program, that was only temporary. As Sarah told Deadline at the time, "After the script was released, I had texts flying in from cast and crew asking if I was coming back next year because of how the episode ends. But as of now that is not on the table."
For those curious how Midori's casting will impact Sex Lives of College Girls season two, fret not: The actress will still play Alicia in the HBO Max series.
Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.