Grey's Anatomy Casts Sex Lives of College Girls Star For Season 19

Sex Lives of College Girls actress Midori Francis is set to play one of Grey Sloan Memorial's residents in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 22, 2022 5:26 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyCelebrities
Watch: Sarah Drew Talks Returning to Grey's Anatomy for 400th Episode

Grey Sloan Memorial's teaching program is back up and running.

In the season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy, the hospital was told it had to revamp its teaching program, forcing the hospital to let go of its young doctors. But don't worry—there are new residents in town.

Sex Lives of College Girls actress Midori Francis will join formerly announced stars Niko Terho and Alexis Floyd, E! News can confirm. Midori will play Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings. "She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage," the character description reads. "Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she's scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top."

It seems family problems abound among these residents. Niko's Lucas Adams is described as the "black sheep of the family," while Alexis' Simone Griffin has a "complicated family dynamic."

photos
Grey's Anatomy: Epic Romances

It's unclear if these residents will join the past students, who were forced to leave the hospital when the teaching program was shut down. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

And while Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) returned to Grey Sloan to help save the program, that was only temporary. As Sarah told Deadline at the time, "After the script was released, I had texts flying in from cast and crew asking if I was coming back next year because of how the episode ends. But as of now that is not on the table."

For those curious how Midori's casting will impact Sex Lives of College Girls season two, fret not: The actress will still play Alicia in the HBO Max series.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2

Lisa Kudrow Shares Her Son's Surprising Reaction to Friends

3

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA Amid Paris Trip With Kids

4
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

5
Exclusive

Kathy Hilton Explains What Led to RHOBH Feud With Kyle Richards

Latest News

Exclusive

How Pandemic Love Stories Inspired Katie Holmes' Latest Film

Zac Efron Returns to High School Musical’s East High

Grey's Anatomy Casts Sex Lives of College Girls Star

The MixtapE! Presents Macklemore, Wiz Khalifa and More New Music Musts

Master P Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Daughter Tytyana Miller

Exclusive

The Vampire Academy Cast Teases "A Lot" of Steamy Scenes

TanTowel Deal: Save 50% On the Bestselling Self-Tanner Wipes