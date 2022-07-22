The MixtapE! Presents Macklemore, Wiz Khalifa and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Only Macklemore can take us back to the good old days.
On June 22, the Grammy winner quickly reminded us of his talents when he released an uplifting brand-new song titled "Chant."
"This song is about waking up appreciating life and realizing we are only here for a finite amount of time," Macklemore said on Good Morning America. "I'm going to be the best version of myself. I'm going to push through fear and I'm going to remind people what it is that I do."
Macklemore isn't the only artist kicking off the weekend with new music. From Wiz Khalifa to French Montana, see our top music picks below.
Wiz Khalifa—"Memory Lane"
Before launching his co-headlining tour, The Vinyl Verse Tour, with Logic, the rapper showcased his laidback flow in a new track about the highs and lows of a relationship. "There you go with the memories," he raps. "The reason why the ego is the worst enemy."
Macklemore feat. Tones and I—"Chant"
Ahead of his stint on the road with Imagine Dragons, Macklemore released a gospel-infused track that will please both new and old fans. "I was supposed to be a one hit ringer," he raps. "Now I got too many rings and not enough fingers." Tell them Mack!
Jon Batiste, Pentatonix and Diane Warren—"Sweet (Single Edit)"
What happens when Grammy winners from different genres come together? It's a collaboration filled with positivity and joy. "Life is full of ups and downs," Jon said. "Music is a gift that helps put it all in perspective. This song will find those who need it most."
Little Big Town—"Rich Man"
On the heels of announcing their 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, this week, Little Big Town gave country music fans a taste of what's to come. "'Rich Man' has a special place in my heart, and it feels like the most honest me song I've ever written," group member Jimi Westbrook said. "It is about my love of family and their role in laying the foundation that anchors me."
French Montana and Ayoub—"Slidin"
You know French as an entrepreneur, Grammy nominee and recording artist. Now, the artist is introducing the world to his talented brother. "My favorite song that I dropped this year thus far," he said. "Working with my bro was something I've been looking forward to for some time. Excited for the world to hear."
Justice Carradine – "Tears In My Eyes"
In his first new single in more than a year, Justice created an emotionally charged single inspired by his first-ever panic attack on a road trip from Utah to Los Angeles. "I think the human spirit is resilient," Justice said. "We always find a way to push through challenging or intense experiences. To me, ‘Tears In My Eyes' reflects that in a vulnerable way."
Jordana Bryant—"Country Music"
The rising country singer references some of her favorite artists in a catchy new song. "I feel like everyone has their one relationship deal breaker that they just can't get over, and for me that's music taste," Jordana said. "If someone doesn't like country music, I feel like I just can't be with them, so I wanted to write a song about that."
Billy Porter and Shea Diamond—"Impossible Is Possible"
Before you watch Anything's Possible on Amazon Prime Video, consider listening to the movie's powerful soundtrack including the first track. "The inspiration behind the original music for Anything's Possible is in alignment with the journey of our protagonist Kelsa who is a young, Black, trans woman who is in search of trying to figure out what she can be and what she can accomplish beyond being trans," Billy said. "It's a story that I think is so forward moving. Our story is about the normalization of the othered. And the music and the soundtrack reflects that journey."
Happy listening!