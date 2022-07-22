The MixtapE! Presents Macklemore, Wiz Khalifa and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Only Macklemore can take us back to the good old days.

On June 22, the Grammy winner quickly reminded us of his talents when he released an uplifting brand-new song titled "Chant."

"This song is about waking up appreciating life and realizing we are only here for a finite amount of time," Macklemore said on Good Morning America. "I'm going to be the best version of myself. I'm going to push through fear and I'm going to remind people what it is that I do."