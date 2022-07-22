Master P Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller

Master P is using his family's tragedy to help others.
On July 22, the rapper, 52, appeared on CBS Mornings for his first interview since his daughter Tytyana Miller passed away from an accidental drug overdose in May.
"It's hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission," he told host Gayle King. "I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I went to my own funeral."
Master P—who shares seven children with ex-wife Sonya C, and two other children from previous relationships—said he found out about Tytyana's death from one of his other daughters, saying that it was the "worst call that a parent can get."
"My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child," he shared. "I said, 'I'm gonna turn my pain into passion and I'm gonna turn it into a purpose because I can't get my daughter back.' I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can't stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids."
Gayle then asked the rapper if he felt like Tytyana was "getting better" after she spoke openly about wanting to get help with her father and brother, Romeo Miller, on Growing Up Hip Hop.
"She was getting better," Master P replied, revealing that she had just gotten out of rehab and had begun writing a book.
"I feel like I could have done more. But you never know," the hip hop mogul admitted, adding that he and his family had been supporting Tytyana through her addiction for nine years. "My daughter had a lot of life left in her. She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better."
Master P is now using his daughter's passing to help other families who are dealing with mental illness and substance abuse.
"When I got that phone call I realized my daughter is never coming back, and that's the heartbreaking thing about this," he explained. "And that's why I said, 'Let me team up with NAMI, let me team up with ARJ Cares.' I want to help people that look like us. We want to bring awareness to this. I'm going to get out here and save millions."
And Master P has the perfect advice for families who are experiencing what he went through. "Talk about it. Don't hold this as a secret," he said. "When you talk about mental illness and substance abuse, people don't want to say, 'This happened to my kids.' But this is affecting us as Americans. Don't be afraid."