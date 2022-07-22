Master P Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Master P is using his family's tragedy to help others.

On July 22, the rapper, 52, appeared on CBS Mornings for his first interview since his daughter Tytyana Miller passed away from an accidental drug overdose in May.

"It's hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission," he told host Gayle King. "I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I went to my own funeral."

Master P—who shares seven children with ex-wife Sonya C, and two other children from previous relationships—said he found out about Tytyana's death from one of his other daughters, saying that it was the "worst call that a parent can get."

"My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child," he shared. "I said, 'I'm gonna turn my pain into passion and I'm gonna turn it into a purpose because I can't get my daughter back.' I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can't stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids."