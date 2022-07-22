TanTowel Deal: Save 50% On the Bestselling Self-Tanner Wipes Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want a glowing tan this summer, please stay out of the sun. Instead, use a great self-tanner to get that faux glow you've always dreamed of. Self-tanning products have come a long way since their inception. We have all used weird-smelling tanners that turn our skin orange. Thankfully, those are far in the past. If you want to a realistic-looking tan that's easy to apply, TanTowels are your easiest option for sure.
Avoid the guesswork that comes with tanning mousses, sprays, and lotions. TanTowel wipes have the perfect amount of product on them. They are incredibly easy to use and you can get a mess-free application. Just wash your hands right after application. The tanner is clear, so it won't mess up your clothes and it doesn't get streaky. Your color will appear in two to four hours and it can last up to seven days.
This is such an iconic product with an incredibly devoted following. I love these to get a full-body tan or some half-body touch-ups for those days when I spontaneously decide to wear shorts/skirt. Tan legs are a must for summer, right? Get your bronze on and feel your best with this 50% off deal from HSN. Typically, this set of 12 towelettes costs $80, but, for a limited time, you can get them for just $40 in all three shades.
TanTowel Half Body Towelettes- Set of 24
Apply these to clean, dry skin in circular motions all over your body. Use the half-body towelettes for your touch-ups and on-the-go applications. Use two half-body towelettes to tan your whole body. Wash your hands right after. Your bronze will appear in just two to four hours.
There are three shades to choose from
- Classic, which is recommended for fair to medium skin tones.
- Plus, which is just as intense as the Classic, but it's recommended for medium to dark or olive skin tones.
- Dark, which is the most bronze you can get, recommended for medium to dark skin tones.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from HSN shoppers.
TanTowel Half Body Towelette Reviews
A longtime fan explained, "I've been ordering these tan towels for over 10 years and I just love them. So far they are the best tanning product that I have found. They are easy to use and don't make your skin look orange. They work gradually. I use the classic tan towels as I am light skinned. There is a slight smell to them but it's not unpleasant at all. Doesn't get on your cloths. I highly recommend this product."
Another loyal self tanner said, "Always performs. I have used Tan Towels for years. They don't stain clothing and they produce a uniformly consistent natural looking tan - no blotches. The smell is not at all offensive and each towels offers a large area of coverage. I highly recommend these."
A shopper reviewed, "Very pleased! Thought I already did a review, but can't say enough good about it. So easy to apply. You can be the judge of how dark you want to go. love it!"
An HSN customer shared, "This product is an easy solution to looking healthy and tanned. Easy to apply and the look is beautiful. Have been using this product for years. Work in an upscale women's store and always need to look my best. When I wear dresses, my legs look beautiful and tanned."
Someone else explained, "I've tried many other self tanners and can't stand the awful smell they all seem to have. I first purchased the classic and didn't see much of a tan. I purchased the dark and they are perfect. I'll never stop using tan towels again. They are the best!"
"I've tried many self tanning products over the years but for me tan towels are the best. I never have streaks and the color is a soft glow, plus the towelettes are so convenient. I have light skin and found the classic works best for me. This bogo was also a great value since I mainly use the half body size," a shopper reviewed.
Another person raved, "Best tan ever! Duper value, Have been using Tan towels for over 10 years.I am a loyal fan. Never rubs onto clothes."
