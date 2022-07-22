TanTowel Deal: Save 50% On the Bestselling Self-Tanner Wipes Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want a glowing tan this summer, please stay out of the sun. Instead, use a great self-tanner to get that faux glow you've always dreamed of. Self-tanning products have come a long way since their inception. We have all used weird-smelling tanners that turn our skin orange. Thankfully, those are far in the past. If you want to a realistic-looking tan that's easy to apply, TanTowels are your easiest option for sure.

Avoid the guesswork that comes with tanning mousses, sprays, and lotions. TanTowel wipes have the perfect amount of product on them. They are incredibly easy to use and you can get a mess-free application. Just wash your hands right after application. The tanner is clear, so it won't mess up your clothes and it doesn't get streaky. Your color will appear in two to four hours and it can last up to seven days.

This is such an iconic product with an incredibly devoted following. I love these to get a full-body tan or some half-body touch-ups for those days when I spontaneously decide to wear shorts/skirt. Tan legs are a must for summer, right? Get your bronze on and feel your best with this 50% off deal from HSN. Typically, this set of 12 towelettes costs $80, but, for a limited time, you can get them for just $40 in all three shades.