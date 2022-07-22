Jo Koy Says "Love Is Still There" Between Him and Chelsea Handler After Breakup

Watch : Chelsea Handler Tears Up Over "Painful" Jo Koy Split

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's romance is over, but their friendship carries on.

Koy recently confirmed that he and the Chelsea Lately host are "taking a break" but made it clear that she still has a place in his heart.

"We're great friends. We've always been great friends," he told TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on July 21. "The love is still there."

As for whether he's ready to get back into the dating game, Koy told the outlet he's "just going to concentrate on this movie thing right now," referencing his new film Easter Sunday which hits theaters Aug. 5. However, he didn't divulge who ended the relationship, noting "that's private."

After news of their split, Koy wrote on Instagram that he and Handler "will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another."

"I'm her biggest fan and I can't wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future," he shared. "Keep killing it Chelsea! Mahal kita!"