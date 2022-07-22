Exclusive

See the Married to Medicine Cast "Ambush" Dr. Heavenly With a YouTube Intervention

The ladies of Married to Medicine have had enough of Dr. Heavenly Kimes' shady YouTube show. Watch the group stage a social media intervention in this tense sneak peek.

By Brett Malec Jul 22, 2022 4:30 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoYouTubeNBCU
Watch: Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?

The Married to Medicine ladies are staging an ATL intervention.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the July 24 episode, the Bravolebrities are confronting co-star Heavenly Kimes over her personal YouTube show, which they think has gotten out of control to the point of annoyance.

As they gather at Contessa Metcalfe's house sans Heavenly, she announces, "Tonight is an intervention for Heavenly's channel."

Quad Webb is surprised as she tells the ladies, "Ya'll are some dirty, low-down people." When Toya Bush-Harris questions her reaction, Quad explains, "Because I feel like she's going to be able to say this is an ambush. She had no knowledge of what is going to happen."

Jackie Walters agrees and says in her confessional, "This is about to go real bad, honey. Have you ever seen a spontaneous combustion?"

However, Toya counters Quad's response with, "Her YouTube is actually an ambush to a lot of us."

photos
Married to Medicine's Most Shocking Moments

When Heavenly finally arrives, she heads to the screening room and greets everyone awkwardly. As they prepare to play a video showing Heavenly a reflection of herself via her YouTube channel, Anila Sajja adds in her confessional, "This is not going to work. Nobody wants to be ambushed."

See the tense preview above.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

3

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

4
Exclusive

See Married to Medicine Cast Ambush Heavenly With Intervention

5

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Tribute to Daughters With Chris Pratt

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA Amid Paris Trip With Kids

Exclusive

See Married to Medicine Cast Ambush Heavenly With Intervention

Jo Koy Says There's Still Love Between Him, Chelsea Handler Post-Split

Tarte Cosmetics Sale: Get 30% Off These 23 Makeup & Skincare Favorites

Simon Pegg Sounds Off on “Toxic” Star Wars Fans

Exclusive

Why Vampire Academy Book Fans Will Be "Happy" With the Show

Kylie Jenner Shares Cozy Video With Boyfriend Travis Scott