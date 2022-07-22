Why the Vampire Academy Cast Thinks Fans of the Books Will Be "Happy" With the Show

Watch : Vampire Academy Cast Talk Bringing Sexy Scenes to Life

Fans of the Vampire Academy books are in for a bloody good time.

The cast of the new Peacock series—which premieres September 15—exclusively told E! News at 2022 Comic-Con that the show captures the same "essence" of the source material…albeit with some new changes.

"It's a modern adaptation," actress Sisi Stringer told E! News on July 21. "We've changed a few things, and it's not gonna be exactly the same, but I think we've stayed true to the characters and the relationships, which is where the story is."

Based on the book series by Richelle Mead, Vampire Academy centers around Rose Hathaway (Stringer)—a vampire-human hybrid (aka Dhampir)—and her Royal vampire BFF Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) as they work together to stop an imposing threat to their supernatural society.

With The Vampire Diaries' co-creator Julie Plec and former star Marguerite MacIntyre (aka Sheriff Forbes) at the helm as executive producers on the show, fans of the books are in good hands, as Stringer told E! News, "I think the fans are going to be satisfied."