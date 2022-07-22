Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Snuggle Up in New Video

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have love galore.
The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared a new sweet video of herself and her rapper boyfriend on TikTok. In the July 21 video, The Kardashians star is seen lying down on a gray lounge chair filming herself before she pans the camera to Travis, who is resting his head on her stomach. Ever the supportive girlfriend, Kylie made sure she used his song "Mafia," in the clip.
Kylie—who shares two kids, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 5-month-old son whose name has yet to be revealed with Travis—has been pretty active on TikTok. She often shows new products from her Kylie Cosmetics line or makes fun videos of herself hanging with pals, but every once in a while the "Sicko Mode" rapper pops in one of her videos.
In one of her recent posts, Kylie showed Travis swapping out his mic for a teaching cap as he taught Stormi how to do a volcano science project.
At the start of the adorable video, Travis walked Stormi through the first step, instructing her to put "water in there." Before she went any further, however, Travis the Teacher made sure his daughter knew a few volcano fun facts.
"Wait, what's it called when it's inside the volcano?" Travis asked, to which Stormi responded, "Magma." He then asked what magma becomes once it leaves the volcano, to which his little girl confidently responded, "Hot lava."
While Travis makes occasional guest appearances on TikTok, Stormi is definitely a star on her mom's page. Kylie's made many mother-daughter TikTok videos with Stormi—and the beauty mogul has even poked fun at viral memes about herself!
In a July 6 video, Kylie shows her daughter reacting to the viral "Stormi, you look like mommy, baby" sound. And it's safe to say Stormi was a fan of the audio, with the two giggling in the clip.
We love a family who TikToks together!