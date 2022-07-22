Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Snuggle Up in New Video

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face BACKLASH for Private Jet Pic

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have love galore.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared a new sweet video of herself and her rapper boyfriend on TikTok. In the July 21 video, The Kardashians star is seen lying down on a gray lounge chair filming herself before she pans the camera to Travis, who is resting his head on her stomach. Ever the supportive girlfriend, Kylie made sure she used his song "Mafia," in the clip.

Kylie—who shares two kids, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 5-month-old son whose name has yet to be revealed with Travis—has been pretty active on TikTok. She often shows new products from her Kylie Cosmetics line or makes fun videos of herself hanging with pals, but every once in a while the "Sicko Mode" rapper pops in one of her videos.

In one of her recent posts, Kylie showed Travis swapping out his mic for a teaching cap as he taught Stormi how to do a volcano science project.