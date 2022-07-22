Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas

Watch : How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents

For Priyanka Chopra, this is 40, and it looks pretty great.

The Quantico actress recently celebrated her milestone birthday with husband Nick Jonas, 29, plus family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, an eyewitness told E! News.

"They flew in on a private jet and all of Priyanka's guests were given personalized canvas bags that said 'I heart PCJ' and filled with essentials for a beach trip," the person said. "They had a great stay with a golf outing, beach and pool time, and a big dinner party on the beach with a birthday celebration for Priyanka."

The eyewitness continued, "Many of the Chopra family members joined and everyone was coming up and giving Priyanka lots of love. She was surrounded by girlfriends, but so happy to have Nick there as well. They walked around holding hands and being affectionate. At the end they took a ton of pictures before leaving."