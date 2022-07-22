Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas

For Priyanka Chopra, this is 40, and it looks pretty great.
The Quantico actress recently celebrated her milestone birthday with husband Nick Jonas, 29, plus family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, an eyewitness told E! News.
"They flew in on a private jet and all of Priyanka's guests were given personalized canvas bags that said 'I heart PCJ' and filled with essentials for a beach trip," the person said. "They had a great stay with a golf outing, beach and pool time, and a big dinner party on the beach with a birthday celebration for Priyanka."
The eyewitness continued, "Many of the Chopra family members joined and everyone was coming up and giving Priyanka lots of love. She was surrounded by girlfriends, but so happy to have Nick there as well. They walked around holding hands and being affectionate. At the end they took a ton of pictures before leaving."
Nick also shared glimpses from the birthday trip on Instagram, including images of custom-made treats and merchandise. Priyanka smiling at a restaurant table, holding up what appears to be a dessert that reads, "Happy birthday Priyanka 80's baby!" Another image shows Nick holding up a beach towel bearing the words, "Priyanka! The jewel of July...est. 1982."
Nick also offered a look at the couple's romance. He and Priyanka are also seen kissing on a beach as the waves crash on the rocks behind them, while a fourth pic shows the two cuddled up while watching a fireworks show.
Not seen in Nick's photos: The couple's 6-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Alongside the photos, Nick included a sweet message to his wife. "Happiest birthday to my [love] the jewel of July," he wrote to Priyanka. "So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra"
The actress commented, "Love of my life."