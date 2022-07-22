Exclusive

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas

Get exclusive details about Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday trip abroad with Nick Jonas and other loved ones.

By Corinne Heller Jul 22, 2022 3:28 PMTags
BirthdaysNick JonasExclusivesCouplesPriyanka Chopra
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents

For Priyanka Chopra, this is 40, and it looks pretty great.

The Quantico actress recently celebrated her milestone birthday with husband Nick Jonas, 29, plus family and friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, an eyewitness told E! News.

"They flew in on a private jet and all of Priyanka's guests were given personalized canvas bags that said 'I heart PCJ' and filled with essentials for a beach trip," the person said. "They had a great stay with a golf outing, beach and pool time, and a big dinner party on the beach with a birthday celebration for Priyanka."

The eyewitness continued, "Many of the Chopra family members joined and everyone was coming up and giving Priyanka lots of love. She was surrounded by girlfriends, but so happy to have Nick there as well. They walked around holding hands and being affectionate. At the end they took a ton of pictures before leaving."

photos
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Life as Mom to Baby Malti

Nick also shared glimpses from the birthday trip on Instagram, including images of custom-made treats and merchandise. Priyanka smiling at a restaurant table, holding up what appears to be a dessert that reads, "Happy birthday Priyanka 80's baby!" Another image shows Nick holding up a beach towel bearing the words, "Priyanka! The jewel of July...est. 1982."

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2

Lisa Kudrow Shares Her Son's Surprising Reaction to Friends

3

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

Nick also offered a look at the couple's romance. He and Priyanka are also seen kissing on a beach as the waves crash on the rocks behind them, while a fourth pic shows the two cuddled up while watching a fireworks show.

Not seen in Nick's photos: The couple's 6-month-old daughterMalti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Alongside the photos, Nick included a sweet message to his wife. "Happiest birthday to my [love] the jewel of July," he wrote to Priyanka. "So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra"

The actress commented, "Love of my life."

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe

2

Lisa Kudrow Shares Her Son's Surprising Reaction to Friends

3

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message on "Patterns" Amid Greece Trip

4
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

5
Exclusive

Kathy Hilton Explains What Led to RHOBH Feud With Kyle Richards

Latest News

Exclusive

How Pandemic Love Stories Inspired Katie Holmes' Latest Film

Zac Efron Returns to High School Musical’s East High

Grey's Anatomy Casts Sex Lives of College Girls Star

The MixtapE! Presents Macklemore, Wiz Khalifa and More New Music Musts

Master P Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Daughter Tytyana Miller

Exclusive

The Vampire Academy Cast Teases "A Lot" of Steamy Scenes

TanTowel Deal: Save 50% On the Bestselling Self-Tanner Wipes