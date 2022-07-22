Abbott Elementary Season 2 Is Going to Have a Lot More Episodes

Watch : Abbott Elementary Cast Tease EXCITING Season 2

Class is almost back in session at Abbott Elementary.

The sophomore season of the hit series is due to premiere on ABC Sept. 21. Viewers will be able to catch up with Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Ava (Janelle James) after some major changes took place in the season one finale.

What's more, fans can expect more time with their favorite teachers, as season two will have 22 episodes, compared to season one's 13, according to Deadline. Quinta, who is also the showrunner, teased this exciting change during the show's Comic-Con panel July 21. "We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of… Now we get to have some fun," she said. "We've done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes."

"And more episodes," executive producer Patrick Schumacker added, to which Quinta asked, "Can we say that?"