Kourtney Kardashian's New Look Is Simply Banging

Kourtney Kardashian has a bangin' new look.

The Kardashians star, 43, revealed her latest hair transformation on Instagram July 21. Sharing a selfie video from what appeared to be a photo shoot, Kourtney debuted her blunt bangs with the rest of her tresses tied up in a chic ponytail.

"No, like, cray," Kourtney said in the video, "but also it'll be good."

But before you rush off to the salon to get a similar cut, just know that the Poosh founder's new hairstyle was only temporary. Later that day, Kourtney posted another video—but this time sans bangs.

Although, perhaps fans shouldn't be too surprised by the change. After all, Kourtney has played with a number of different 'dos over the years, rocking everything from long and wavy locks to a sleek short bob. And while she's played with a few different hair colors, she tends to stick with her signature shade.

"I'm just a brown-haired girl," she told People in 2017. "It just suits me. I like my dark hair."