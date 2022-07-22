See Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Reveal Her Acting Skills

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan's FIRST Public Appearance With Royal Family

Charlotte Casiraghi is following in the musical footsteps of her family.

On July 14, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover and granddaughter of actress-turned-royal Princess Grace Kelly stepped into the acting scene by starring as the leading lady in Sébastien Tellier's music video for "Mademoiselle."

The song, which served as a tribute to Coco Chanel, was inspired by the French luxury fashion house's Fall/Winter pre-season collection. In the video, Charlotte shows off her dance moves, rides a flying shark and pets a giant white dog.

Due to her role as brand ambassador for Chanel, Charlotte, who is 11th in line to the throne of Monaco, has been able to tap into her other talents, including hosting podcasts and showing off her musical skills. Last May, Charlotte was tapped to sing at Chanel's outdoor garden concert alongside Vanessa Paradis and Sébastien.

And being musically inclined runs in Charlotte's family. In 1956, Princess Grace starred in the musical comedy High Society, in which she performed a duet with Bing Crosby called "True Love." The track was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.