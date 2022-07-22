Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat and More Stars Pay Tribute After Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh's Death

Stars from the movie Elvis are mourning the death of actress Shonka Dukureh.
"A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh," director Baz Luhrmann wrote in a tribute posted to Instagram July 22. "From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music."
Luhrmann then shared some of his memories of Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the film.
"Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted," he continued. "Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent, and I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond."
Recalling how "a favorite word of Shonka's, in daily use, was 'blessings,'" the filmmaker expressed how he and "the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her." He concluded his message by sending "all our love and support to Shonka's children at this time."
Luhrmann wasn't the only one from the film to honor Dukureh. Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley, and Olivia DeJonge, who portrayed Priscilla Presley, both shared Luhrmann's message on their Instagram Stories, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., who played B.B. King, called Dukureh "a gift to us all."
In addition, Doja Cat—whose song for the film "Vegas" featured Dukureh (with the two performing the track at Coachella)—expressed her condolences.
"Rest in Peace Shonka—an incredible talent taken from us too soon," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram Stories. "Was a true honor getting to know her and I am so grateful to her for lending her incredible vocals to 'Vegas.' Her amazing performance in Elvis amongst her other artistry will live on. Sending my deepest condolences to her loved ones."
Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of the Nashville apartment she shared with her two young children on July 21, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. She was 44 years old. The police said one of Dukureh's children found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor's apartment. The neighbor then called the police at 9:27 a.m.
A cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, police said "no foul play is evident" in Dukureh's death.
Dukureh's love of music started at an early age. "My mother said I could sing before I could talk," she told CW 30 Memphis in an interview shared July 13. "She said I was humming music before I was uttering words."
According to her website, Dukureh obtained a bachelor's degree in theatre from Fisk University and a master's degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene University. While her "initial career aspiration was to be a teacher," her website read, "she would soon learn that her vocal talents, coupled with an innate sense for the dramatic were most suited for a career as a performing artist."
Elvis was Dukureh's first big film role. During her interview with CW 30 Memphis, she shared what it was like showing the movie to her children. "To just have my children sitting in that theater and watching me come on the screen," she said, "and for them to just scream in the theater, 'That's my mom!' I was so proud."