Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat and More Stars Pay Tribute After Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh's Death

Watch : Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

Stars from the movie Elvis are mourning the death of actress Shonka Dukureh.

"A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh," director Baz Luhrmann wrote in a tribute posted to Instagram July 22. "From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music."

Luhrmann then shared some of his memories of Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the film.

"Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted," he continued. "Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent, and I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond."

Recalling how "a favorite word of Shonka's, in daily use, was 'blessings,'" the filmmaker expressed how he and "the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her." He concluded his message by sending "all our love and support to Shonka's children at this time."