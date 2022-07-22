How Robin Williams’ Son Zak Honored Him on 71st Birthday

Added Zak, "There were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great."

The actor's son also recalled that the medications Robin took were "really hard on the mind and the body," adding that his feelings about his dad were "beyond empathy."

"It can be really isolating even when you're with family and loved ones," he shared. Explaining that Robin's symptoms worsened in the two years before his passing, Zak continued, "It felt a lot longer than it actually was because it was a period for him of intense searching and frustration."