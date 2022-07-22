Sink Your Teeth Into Vampire Academy's First Teaser

These vampires are out for more than just blood.
The unlikely friendship between Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) gets put to the test in the dramatic new teaser for Vampire Academy, premiering Sept. 15 on Peacock.
The teaser, which was unveiled at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21, shows Lissa at odds with the hypocrisy of the stringent royal society around her.
"There are a parade of people dying to be on the throne," Lissa says. "The only thing separating this dominion from that fate is me."
Rose, a vampire-human hybrid known as a Dhampir, encourages her friend to stand up for herself, telling Lissa, "Then go out there and show them all what you've got."
When Lissa questions if she has what it takes, Rose insists, "Then I will get you out, I promise you that."
Based on the Guardian training Rose is seen performing in the teaser, we'll take her word for it.
Based on the best-selling book series by Richelle Mead, Vampire Academy comes from executive producers Marguerite MacIntyre and Julie Plec, the latter of whom also co-created The Vampire Diaries.
"In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society," according to Peacock. "One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage Strigoi who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first."
This is more than your average schoolyard drama.
The series will also feature an appearance by book fan favorite Adrian Ivashkov, as Marguerite and Julie exclusively revealed to E! News at Comic-Con on July 21.
Though the actor playing the elusive hunky royal Moroi son remains a mystery, Marguerite and Julie said Adrian will appear in episode six, so get those blood-thirsty fangs ready.
Vampire Academy premieres Sept. 15 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)