Sink Your Teeth Into Vampire Academy's First Teaser

Watch : Vampire Academy Showrunners Tease Series SECRET at Comic-Con 2022

These vampires are out for more than just blood.

The unlikely friendship between Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) gets put to the test in the dramatic new teaser for Vampire Academy, premiering Sept. 15 on Peacock.

The teaser, which was unveiled at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21, shows Lissa at odds with the hypocrisy of the stringent royal society around her.

"There are a parade of people dying to be on the throne," Lissa says. "The only thing separating this dominion from that fate is me."

Rose, a vampire-human hybrid known as a Dhampir, encourages her friend to stand up for herself, telling Lissa, "Then go out there and show them all what you've got."

When Lissa questions if she has what it takes, Rose insists, "Then I will get you out, I promise you that."

Based on the Guardian training Rose is seen performing in the teaser, we'll take her word for it.