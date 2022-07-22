The Many Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Mental Health Awareness Champion for Fans of All Ages

Selena Gomez is still only 30, but she's been an important voice in the expanding arena of mental health awareness for years.
And suffice it to say, the Only Murders in the Building star is one of the reasons why the public discourse about getting help, self-acceptance and taking time to heal is more robust than ever.
In fact, Gomez was just at the White House meeting with ambassadors and activists a few months ago, bringing the signature candor about her own experiences—including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her twenties—that has helped take this historically stigmatized topic into the light and, perhaps most importantly, remind those who are struggling that they are not alone.
Talking about mental health "freely and without shame," she said, is key.
Sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at the MTV-hosted Mental Health Youth Action Forum in May, Gomez explained, "I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had because I was learning about it. Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."
In fact, her promise to herself that sharing her story was going to help others became kind of a mantra as she was dealing with major health crises in the past, including her 2014 lupus diagnosis and subsequent kidney transplant in 2017.
That was "really what kept me going," she said.
And if you take a closer look at her business ventures, you'll see that this mission is woven throughout, whether you're one of the 337 million people who follow her Instagram account or if you're picking up a vegan, cruelty-free lipstick from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez—where 1 percent of sales are earmarked for mental health care resources and education through her Rare Impact Fund.
Moreover, in honor of the multihyphenate's big 3-0 on July 22, pints from her Serendipity Brands ice cream line are 30 percent off if you order from Gopuff through July 24—and 1 percent of all sales, always, also go to Rare Impact.
"Mental health is very personal for me," Gomez told the audience at the White House, "and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you, I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want."
And we're using our platform to celebrate what Gomez has revealed over the years about her own journey, refreshingly unafraid to be vulnerable in front of a massive audience—or even if she was, she recognized that what she had to say could make a difference and opened up anyway.
