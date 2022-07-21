Ricky Martin Addresses Nephew's "Painful and Devastating" Allegations

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

While he did not identify his accuser, Ricky did take a moment to address him and his actions. He said, "To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else."

Now, the Mrs. American Pie star is looking forward to what the future holds in store. "Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music," he explained. "I cannot wait to be back onstage. I cannot wait to be back in front of cameras and...entertain, which is what I do best."

He also thanked his close friends and "all of the fans who always believed in me," adding, "You have no idea the strength that you gave me. Every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light and here we come with the same strength and passion."

Ricky wasn't the only one celebrating the good news. His husband, Jwan Yosef, shared his excitement by posting a photo on Instagram of the pair cuddled up close together with the caption, "Truth Prevails."

And his legal team appear pleased with the result as well. In a statement to E!, they added, "The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter."

E! News has reached out to the lawyer for Ricky's nephew but has not heard back.