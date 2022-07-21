Melanie Lynskey Fangirling Over Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Will Make Your Day

Watch : Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion

Hollywood's biggest stars are just as obsessed with Bravo as the rest of us.

Hitting the red carpet at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills screening on July 20, actors and couple Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter gushed about their love for the reality series exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.

"I have been a fan from the very beginning," Melanie shared. "I started watching it from the first season." Eventually, the Yellowjackets star got her husband—whom she married in 2020—in on the Bravo action, and he has been hooked ever since.

"I'm definitely not like one of those like, 'My wife watches it…'" Ritter joked. "I'm like, 'It's the night! We gotta see it.' I'm really into it."

And for as much as Ritter loves tuning in for the drama, he told Daily Pop, "I like seeing a group of friends that's like an amorphous sort of blob of hurt feelings and coming back together and forgiveness, and all that stuff."