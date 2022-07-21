JJ Watt Offers to Help Cover Funeral Cost for Fan's Grandfather

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

A Texas family is set to become the receiver of a generous gift from JJ Watt.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, who was originally drafted by the Houston Texans, offered to pay for the funeral expenses of Jennifer Simpson's grandfather after the 26-year-old tagged him Twitter while trying to sell used Watt-branded merchandise to raise money for the event.

"I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60," Simpson, a state-certified English high school teacher from Freeport, Texas, tweeted on July 20. "I've worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?"

Watt responded to Simpson's post, "Don't sell your shoes and jersey, we'll help with the funeral. I'm sorry for your loss."

This is the second time in the past year that Watt has offered to help pay for funerals, Houston TV station KHOU reported, noting that the NFL star has covered the costs of funerals of six people who were killed last November in a car crash at Wisconsin Christmas parade, as well as the funerals of victims of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas.