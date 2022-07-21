JJ Watt Offers to Help Cover Funeral Cost for Fan's Grandfather

A Texas family is set to become the receiver of a generous gift from JJ Watt.
The Arizona Cardinals defensive end, who was originally drafted by the Houston Texans, offered to pay for the funeral expenses of Jennifer Simpson's grandfather after the 26-year-old tagged him Twitter while trying to sell used Watt-branded merchandise to raise money for the event.
"I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60," Simpson, a state-certified English high school teacher from Freeport, Texas, tweeted on July 20. "I've worn them twice. They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?"
Watt responded to Simpson's post, "Don't sell your shoes and jersey, we'll help with the funeral. I'm sorry for your loss."
This is the second time in the past year that Watt has offered to help pay for funerals, Houston TV station KHOU reported, noting that the NFL star has covered the costs of funerals of six people who were killed last November in a car crash at Wisconsin Christmas parade, as well as the funerals of victims of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas.
According to Facebook posts by Simpson and other family members, Jerry Paul Roderick died at age 73 on June 20. That day, Simpson began pleading for donations, starting a fundraiser and writing on her page, "We lost my grandpa this afternoon (6/20) Please help us in anyway that you can- so that we give him a proper funeral."
On July 21, after the exchange went viral, Simpson tweeted, "I posted last night trying to sell valuable items to raise money. I woke up overwhelmed by the love and support of people who don't even know my grandpas story. My family is so grateful for you all!"
She added that the "funeral service will be paid off" and that they are now "working on cemetery costs- around $2500."
Simpson also detailed past efforts to raise the funds for the funeral. "We've done bake sales, plate sales, gofundmes," she wrote on Facebook. "I've done online garage sales and have offered to babysit, run errands, do laundry, pets or, anything. I got to the point of selling my valuables and even posted on Twitter, because that's where more fan interaction is, and JJ Watt came through!!"
A funeral home obituary listing Roderick's death has been deleted, raising skepticism online about Simpson's intentions. When accused by one person of being a "scammer," she tweeted, "Definitely not. If I knew how to scam people, this funeral could have been paid for a month ago when he passed away."
Skeptics also noted that Simpson has tried selling her Watt jersey before. In 2018, she tweeted, "If anyone is interested in a @JJWatt jersey, hit me up. I have a woman's XL in good condition, like new. I'm trying to make ends meet this month and selling what I can. It's probably the most valuable thing I own that I hate to let go."
When criticized over her repeat attempt to sell the item, Simpson tweeted, "'I hope I never have to'… life is tough for some of us. You must not know what it's like to have to sell some of the most valuable things you own to make ends meet."