Check Out All Your Favorite Stars Taking Over Comic-Con 2022

Watch : "Thor" & More: A Look Back at Comic-Con 2010

Comic-Con is in person once more! And so, the stars have turned out for the biggest convention of the year.

The annual event is now underway in San Diego, Calif. and we aren't sure what's brighter: The Southern California sun or the superstars in attendance? We're gonna have to go with Hollywood's best and brightest, as Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez and Sarah Michelle Gellar turned up for SDCC on July 21.

Page, Pine, Grant and Rodriguez appeared together at the panel for their new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

As for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star? Gellar attended the panel for Teen Wolf: The Movie, where it was announced that she would star in a Teen Wolf offshoot, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack. She joins the highly anticipated series as an arson investigator.

Other stars spotted at Comic-Con: Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey at the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel, during which the film's first teaser was screened.

There's plenty more for pop culture fans to celebrate as the 2022 convention runs throughout the whole weekend. Thus, we've compiled all the must-see moments from SDCC 2022 in one place.