Prepare to Marvel Over Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland's NYC Outing With His Brother

Zendaya and Tom Holland are proving that the couple that lunches together, stays together.
An eyewitness told E! News that the low-key couple, who met on the set of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, enjoyed lunch together with his younger brother Harry Holland, 23, while out and about in New York City on July 20.
In snapshots taken on the day, Zendaya can be seen looking effortlessly cool in a gray graphic t-shirt, black trousers and a pair of black Converse. She completed her look with a black tote bag, a to-go drink and what appeared to be a bag of leftovers from their meal.
Their bite out follows Zendaya's recent announcement on her Instagram Story that she was officially "never cooking again" after accidentally slicing her index finger open while making a meal.
Sharing a snapshot of her bandaged, bloody finger on July 13, Zendaya explained, "See now…this is why I don't cook."
Her wound was severe enough that it required stitches. The Emmy award-winning actress posted a follow-up photo of her finger getting stitched up with the caption: "Update."
However, the Dune actress didn't let her new injury get her down and later shared a mirror selfie that featured her laughing and raising her newly bandaged finger into the air. "Baby's first stitches lol," she wrote, "back to never cooking again."
While her culinary skills might be left on the back burner for now, Zendaya still has plenty to look forward to in the future.
The Euphoria star was recently nominated for three Emmy Awards for her involvement in the popular HBO series, including Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of Rue Bennett and two for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for her contributions to both "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired."
Her latest nominations make the 25-year-old not only the youngest two-time acting nominee, but also the first Black woman to be nominated for both acting and songwriting in the same year.
"I don't have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!" she shared on Instagram at the time. "Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you."