Find Out the Other National Treasure Star Returning For the Disney+ Series

The first teaser for Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History was unveiled July 21 at Comic-Con 2022. See the footage here and find out which character from the film franchise is returning.

Edge of History is keeping it all in the treasure-hunting family.

The upcoming Disney+ National Treasure series will feature Harvey Keitel reprising his role as FBI special agent Peter Sadusky, it was announced at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21.

In addition, fans got their first look at Lisette Olivera, who stars in the series as Jess, "a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who begins the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and recover a lost Pan-American treasure," according to the streamer.

In the teaser, a shadowy figure enters a room wearing a cowboy hat. Once in front of a cork board, Jess takes off the hat and looks into the camera with a sly smile. 

Edge of History is the latest installment in the National Treasure franchise, which began with the 2004 original film, starring Nicolas Cage. The movie's sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets, also starring Cage, was released in 2007.

While Cage is not involved in the series, another former National Treasure star is along for the ride, as well. 

Justin Bartha, who played computer expert Riley Poole in both films, is reprising his role for the series

Bartha, who will appear as a guest star, joins a cast that includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Antonio Cipriano, Zuri Reed and Jake Austin Walker. Zeta-Jones will play Billie "a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code," according to Disney+.

Edge of History comes from producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who all worked on the original films. 

We're in good treasure hunting hands.

