Dean McDermott Makes Appearance With "Babe" Tori Spelling Amid Split Rumors

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

It appears these two aren't done spelling out their love story.

Although Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have sparked speculation of a split for months, Dean was spotted making a cameo on Tori's reality show @Home With Tori, as seen in a teaser clip of the show's July 21 episode obtained by Us Weekly.

In the sneak peak, Tori worked to make a summer camp experience in her own backyard, which included a projector screening of the classic film Troop Beverly Hills, which Tori appeared in as the role of Jamie. During the family watch party, as she pointed herself out in the film, Dean affectionally replied, "You're so cute, babe," with a laugh.

Dean and Tori—who share children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau Dean, 5—have been married since 2006. However, over the past year, Tori and Dean have alluded to trouble in paradise.