Get All The Details About Sarah Michelle Gellar’s New Show From the Teen Wolf Creator

Well, this is some fang-tastic casting news.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, it was announced at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21.

From Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star will play arson investigator Kristin Ramsey on the show, "a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss," according to the streamer, "brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles."

The show, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, follows "a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature."

Wolf Pack also stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Gellar made a surprise appearance in Hall H at the Teen Wolf panel at Comic-Con to announce the news. She was joined onstage by Davis—who is also executive producing Wolf Pack—and Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin.