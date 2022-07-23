The Bear's Carmy and More Fictional Chefs to Obsess Over

If you're like us, you just binged all of FX's The Bear and are now obsessed with Chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). See how he compares to the other fictional chefs out there.

Have you watched FX's The Bear? For the record, we're only accepting "Yes, Chef!" as an answer.

The new drama series debuted one month ago on June 23, and we still can't stop thinking about Jeremy Allen White's portrayal of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. This show has everything: delicious food, incredible acting and complex storylines.

The Bear follows Carmy as he returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after finding success in the fine dining world. His return isn't quite as triumphant, as it stems from a heartbreaking death in his family.

And while we can't get enough of the passionate and somewhat lost Carmy, White is genuinely surprised by the thirsty reaction to the show. "There isn't a moment of any character being attracted to a person or a thing," he told Vanity Fair. "I mean, Lionel and the doughnuts is truly the most sexually charged [part of the show]."

Nonetheless, we can't get enough of him, which is why we're thrilled that The Bear has already been renewed for a season two.

For how Carmy compares to our other favorite fictional chefs from TV and film, keep reading:

FX
Carmy, The Bear

We'd let Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) yell "Corner!" at us any day.

The head chef in FX's The Bear is extremely talented, but is still struggling to keep his family restaurant afloat after the death of his brother. We're not sure if he needs a hug or anger management classes, but we're fans regardless.

Amblin/Dreamworks/Harpo/Imagination/Kobal/Shutterstock
Hassan, The Hundred-Foot Journey

Nothing, and we mean nothing will stand in the way of Hassan's dream. In The Hundred-Foot Journey, Hassan (Manish Dayal) and his family relocate from Mumbai to a small town in France. During this time, Hassan discovers that his neighbor is a renowned chef (Helen Mirren), and makes it his goal to learn from her.

Family oriented and incredibly talented, we couldn't be more in love with Chef Hassan.

3 Arts Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press
Adam, Burnt

After falling from grace due to a drug and anger problem, Adam (Bradley Cooper) is set on rebuilding his career at a hotel restaurant. Determined to create the best menu in town, Adam works with his new staff, including the stunning Helene (Sienna Miller), to create a dining experience unlike any other. However, along the way, he realizes that he can change his management style, promoting a family spirit in the kitchen.

Shutterstock
Carl, Chef

You don't have to work in a fancy kitchen to be a great chef! This is proven by Chef's Carl (Jon Favreau), who rebuilds his career in a food truck after a Twitter feud leads to him being fired. Not only does Carl rediscover his love of Cuban cuisine, he reconnects with his son, who he ignored during his culinary career.

We love a redemption story.

David Lee/Warner Bros/Castle Rock/Kobal/Shutterstock
Kate, No Reservations

We hope you're hungry, because Kate Armstrong (Catherine Zeta-Jones) knows how to whip up some seriously delicious meals. Yet, it's not until becoming the guardian of niece Zoe (Abigail Breslin) that Kate learns how to be vulnerable, making her an even better chef in the process.

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Nate, The Devil Wears Prada

Ok, hear us out. Nate (Adrian Grenier) may not be the most supportive boyfriend in the world, teasing girlfriend Andy (Anne Hathaway) for caring about her job, but he's still a good chef. The grilled cheese he makes for Andy is beyond drool-worthy. And, we should mention, he has pretty dreamy eyes.

We're obsessed!

Warner Bros. Television
Monica, Friends

We've seen Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox) cook up enough Thanksgiving meals to know that she's one amazing cook. She's also a total knock out, looking more than jaw-dropping in her chef's jacket. Chandler (Matthew Perry) is one lucky guy.

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Luke, Gilmore Girls

Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) isn't the only talented chef on Gilmore Girls. We're, of course, talking about Luke Danes (Scott Patterson). That man can cook one mean breakfast, grill a saliva-inducing burger and pull together a perfect cup of coffee. We are also fans of the silent, brooding types, so we can't get enough of Luke.

Fox
Bob, Bob's Burgers

Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) may not be the most attractive chef on this list, but we find him pretty irresistible. Not only does he create some unique burger recipes, but he is also passionate about what he does. It doesn't hurt that he is totally loyal to his wife and kids. Keep up the good work, Bob. 

Searchlight Pictures
Chef Slowik, The Menu

The Menu hasn't even come out yet and we're obsessed over Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Specializing in molecular gastronomy, Chef Slowik seems determined to create the most lavish eating experience, even if it is at the cost of the paying customers.

