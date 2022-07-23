The Bear's Carmy and More Fictional Chefs to Obsess Over

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Have you watched FX's The Bear? For the record, we're only accepting "Yes, Chef!" as an answer.

The new drama series debuted one month ago on June 23, and we still can't stop thinking about Jeremy Allen White's portrayal of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. This show has everything: delicious food, incredible acting and complex storylines.

The Bear follows Carmy as he returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after finding success in the fine dining world. His return isn't quite as triumphant, as it stems from a heartbreaking death in his family.

And while we can't get enough of the passionate and somewhat lost Carmy, White is genuinely surprised by the thirsty reaction to the show. "There isn't a moment of any character being attracted to a person or a thing," he told Vanity Fair. "I mean, Lionel and the doughnuts is truly the most sexually charged [part of the show]."

Nonetheless, we can't get enough of him, which is why we're thrilled that The Bear has already been renewed for a season two.