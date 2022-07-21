Beyoncé's Renaissance Collabs Are Guaranteed to Have You Buzzing

Nothing can break our souls after seeing Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance collabs.
Queen B is a star of the highest caliber, but she still recruited a whole lot of A-list pals for her new record, which is sure to be the ultimate summer album. With just a week to go before Renaissance releases on July 29, the album's tracklist and songwriting credits are out on Apple Music, and the 16 new hits feature a star-studded lineup.
For her seventh solo album, Beyoncé tapped in household names like her husband Jay-Z, Drake, and Pharrell and longtime collaborators like The-Dream, who previously worked with her on the songs "Single Ladies" and "Who Run the World (Girls)."
Euphoria's music composer Labrinth, who worked with Zendaya on songs such as this year's Emmy nominated tracks "I'm Tired" and "Elliot's Song" is also listed in the credits. Other collaborators include Sabrina Claudio, Raphael Saadiq, former Odd Future member Syd, and more.
Naturally, the Beyhive went wild when the tracklist was shared online.
One fan wrote on Twitter, "Ok I'm real excited now!" while another added, "what an insane list omg this finna be magical."
Last week, Beyoncé celebrated her fans by sharing a compilation video featuring them dancing to her latest single, "Break My Soul," in her first ever TikTok.
"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy!" the Lemonade singer captioned the post. "Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B."
Beyoncé always seems to understand the assignment when it comes to giving her fans what they want, and this time is no different.