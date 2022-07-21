Kathy Hilton Explains What Led to Her RHOBH Feud With Sister Kyle Richards

Watch : Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time

When it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, all roads lead back to Aspen.

The cast has spent months alluding to the apparently disastrous Colorado trip, where Erika Jayne said she "got into it very heavily" with Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, and where Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards allegedly had their big falling out.

Both sisters have remained tightlipped about what exactly went down, but Kathy was able to provide some clarity during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop at her and MenoLabs' special RHOBH screening on July 20.

"I said some things that I should not have said," Kathy explained. "It was how I was feeling."

Despite Lisa Rinna being the one to chastise Kathy about her unknown comments in several season 12 trailers, Kathy clarified that she "never said anything about Lisa," just her sister, Kyle.

"I said them to Lisa and it was off-camera," Kathy told E! News. "I think she just was unhappy that I said anything. And that's her business."